IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) is Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 10,197.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817,973 shares during the quarter. IQIYI accounts for approximately 4.7% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of IQIYI worth $38,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 410,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,910,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.91. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

