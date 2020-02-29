Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Irhythm Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. 885,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.