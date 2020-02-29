IRISnet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.05 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $11.05 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,009,286,310 coins and its circulating supply is 578,245,685 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

