iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 656.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. 165,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

