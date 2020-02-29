iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 866.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,186,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 301,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.05. 1,171,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,643. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

