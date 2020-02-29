iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Assetmark Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,526 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $256,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 329,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 279,514 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 279,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 724.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

