iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,442 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

