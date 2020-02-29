iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,592 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $79,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 993,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 93,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 233,379 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 722,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 612,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGIB opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $59.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1598 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

