iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.