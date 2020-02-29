iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

EFA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 122,341,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,461,367. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

