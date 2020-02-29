iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Raised by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

