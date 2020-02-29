iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Trimmed by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.3% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $46,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $151.66 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

