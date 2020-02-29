iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,743,000. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,125,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,496,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

