iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 11.7% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America owned about 0.51% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $49,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.87 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

