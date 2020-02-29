iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s 8th Largest Position

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,012,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after buying an additional 438,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.