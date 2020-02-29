iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,907. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

