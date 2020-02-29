iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 189.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,549 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,978,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $54.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

