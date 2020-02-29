iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $30,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BATS ITA opened at $200.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

