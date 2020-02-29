iTicoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,275.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00016736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $46,275.00 and $239.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.02446491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

