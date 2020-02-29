Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 608,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 667,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ITRI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 811,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

