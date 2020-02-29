ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

ITT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. ITT has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

