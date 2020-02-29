Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 62,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,277. The company has a market cap of $488.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.86. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.