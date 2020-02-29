IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ISEE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.44. 499,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,151. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.18. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at $462,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $29,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,106 shares in the company, valued at $297,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

