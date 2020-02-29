J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 26.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 286,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,720. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 278,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in J.Jill by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in J.Jill by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

