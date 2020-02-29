Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,319 shares of company stock worth $3,583,753. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

