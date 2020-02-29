James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several brokerages have commented on JRVR. UBS Group raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 250,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,816,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

