JD Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,315.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $8,315.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JD Coin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,495,563 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

