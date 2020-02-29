JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 22,931,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,005,358. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 1.43.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

