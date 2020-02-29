Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 467.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 201,549 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

