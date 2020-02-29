JET8 (J8T) Market Capitalization Achieves $272,659.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $272,659.00 and approximately $14,852.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, JET8 has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.02434533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

