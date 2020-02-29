JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1,197.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.52% of JetBlue Airways worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157,283 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,727 shares of company stock worth $208,067. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

