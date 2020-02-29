Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Achieves $45,721.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $45,721.00 and $33,318.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.