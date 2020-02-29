Jewel (JWL) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and $771,961.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003911 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00056448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Jewel

JWL is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

