Jibrel Network Price Reaches $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $43,368.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

