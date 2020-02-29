Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

