JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a market cap of $389.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.