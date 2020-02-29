JSECOIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.00 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One JSECOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. JSECOIN has a total market cap of $79,721.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JSECOIN has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02448507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin.

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

