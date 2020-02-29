KAASO One Day Trading Volume Hits $242.00 (KAASO)

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. KAASO has a market cap of $3,901.00 and $242.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KAASO token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. In the last week, KAASO has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02448507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KAASO Profile

KAASO’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,600,000 tokens. KAASO’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for KAASO is kaaso.com.

Buying and Selling KAASO

KAASO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, VinDAX and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAASO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAASO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KAASO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

