Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Update

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 977,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 30th total of 903,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAMN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kaman has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

