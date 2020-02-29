KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $107,994.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $107,994.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002307 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

