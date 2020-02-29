Kava Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Kava has a market cap of $3.55 million and $1.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00009509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava's total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,347,810 tokens. Kava's official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

