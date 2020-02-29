KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of KBR opened at $25.96 on Friday. KBR has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in KBR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

