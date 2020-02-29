Kcash Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $2.13 million and $1.46 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.