KekCoin (KEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $192,203.00 and $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.72 or 0.02954274 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009920 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002354 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000560 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019421 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

