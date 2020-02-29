KekCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $193,262.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

