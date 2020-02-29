Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,674 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

K stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

