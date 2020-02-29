Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZTGF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 3.11 -$70.36 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 5.05 $150.00 million $3.12 6.48

Kennedy-Wilson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gazit Globe and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88% Kennedy-Wilson 39.79% 39.67% 7.25%

Risk & Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Gazit Globe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

