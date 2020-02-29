Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $307.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

