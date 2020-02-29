Kin Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,014.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $20,014.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Allbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.02453894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00228077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00131620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Allbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, COSS and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

