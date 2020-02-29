KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,781,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 477,626 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of KKR & Co Inc worth $110,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.